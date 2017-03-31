News Newsletter News 

Newspaper Target Marketing Coalition Changes Name to News Advertising Coalition

Press Release | News Advertising CoalitionMarch 31, 2017
The Newspaper Target Marketing Coalition (NTMC) has changed its name to News Advertising Coalition (NAC) and launched a new website reflecting the Coalition’s broader focus on print and digital solutions.
The new name was approved by member newspapers attending the 2017 NTMC Conference in San Diego this February and better reflects the strong interest by association members in developing innovative, leading-edge marketing solutions for member publishers and their customers.

