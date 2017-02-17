News Newsletter News 

Newspapers Aim to Ride ‘Trump Bump’ to Reach Readers, Advertisers

Jessica Toonkel | ReutersFebruary 17, 2017
The Trump administration’s combative view of traditional news media as the “opposition party” and “fake news” is turning out to be the best hope in 2017 for newspapers struggling to attract more digital readers and advertisers.

The New York Times (NYT.N), the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Gannett Co are building on the online readership they gained during the 2016 presidential election by marketing unbiased reporting as a sales strategy.

 

One thought on “Newspapers Aim to Ride ‘Trump Bump’ to Reach Readers, Advertisers

  • Peter Adler
    February 17, 2017 at 11:02 am
    did you say UNbiased reporting? you must have been joking, surely …

