Newspapers Have High Level of Trust, but Will They Capitalize on It?
Americans are polarized in many ways, pre-eminently in politics. But a big majority of them agree that Facebook is not a trustworthy news source. As the blue bars in the chart show, a significant majority of the public also agrees that newspapers are trustworthy.
I assembled the revealing chart on media trust from raw data in a January survey commissioned by BuzzFeed. In its article on the survey, BuzzFeed chose to focus on the low public trust of Facebook. It made only an off-hand reference to the high trust in newspapers — both Web and print versions.Read More