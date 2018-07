As part of a long-term investment plan, the Valley News and Concord Monitor purchased a complete web offset press system from The Siebold Company, Inc. (TSC), who will also install the press in Concord, N.H. The reconditioned TSC supplied press is designed to accommodate the Concord Monitor and Valley News’s publications along with their growing commercial printing business.

