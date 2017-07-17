Newspapers’ Stand Against Tech Giants Won’t Save Them
Like & Share E&P:
Newspapers’ business models have been taking on water for years thanks to the rise of Google and online advertising, and they’re continuing to gradually sink as their readers find more of their news on Facebook. The social network and the omnipresent search engine steer some online traffic to publishers’ story pages, but they siphon much of the ad money along the way.Read More
One thought on “Newspapers’ Stand Against Tech Giants Won’t Save Them”
It is a shame newspapers feel the need to abandon a business model that is head and shoulders above what they are told they need to do. The internet “news” business model doesn’t hold a light to the old way. Not even close. But I guess progress and change sometimes mean “not as good.” A change for the worse is better than no change at all. Man, can’t believe I just typed that.