One of Nicaragua’s most prominent journalists has accused the “criminal dictatorship” of the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, of launching a brazen attack on the press after police raided, ransacked and commandeered his newsroom in the latest chapter of an escalating crackdown on dissent.

