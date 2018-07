Newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd (FXJ.AX) said on Thursday it had agreed to a A$2.16 billion ($1.6 billion) buyout from television network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (NEC.AX), in one of the biggest shake-ups in Australian media for decades.

