‘No Feedback and Zero Movement’: Facebook Watch’s International Expansion is Off to a Rocky Start
Facebook’s international rollout of Watch has been slow going. U.K. publishers face moving timelines and an unclear pitching process, as Facebook aims to iron out the kinks from its U.S. Watch launch.
The U.K. timeline for the rollout of the dedicated Watch tab is still unclear. According to publishers, Facebook has not committed to a date. Now, some publishers are estimating its arrival in 2019.
