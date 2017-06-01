No, News Publishers Shouldn’t Be Considering Skipping the Millennial Generation

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/no-news-publishers-shouldnt-be-considering-skipping-the-millennial-generation/

Yesterday INMA published an article entitled ‘Instead of courting Millennials, should news media skip this generation?’, to which the answer, categorically, is no.

The article predicts, somehow, that the generation isn’t “fully grown” and that “Tumblr, Snapchat, Imgur, and a slew of other words missing vowels are still their thing”, implying that eventually the Millennial generation will grow up and get back to valuing serious mediums.