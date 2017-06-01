News Newsletter News 

No, News Publishers Shouldn’t Be Considering Skipping the Millennial Generation

Chris Sutcliffe | The Media Briefing June 1, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/no-news-publishers-shouldnt-be-considering-skipping-the-millennial-generation/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Yesterday INMA published an article entitled ‘Instead of courting Millennials, should news media skip this generation?’, to which the answer, categorically, is no.

The article predicts, somehow, that the generation isn’t “fully grown” and that “Tumblr, Snapchat, Imgur, and a slew of other words missing vowels are still their thing”, implying that eventually the Millennial generation will grow up and get back to valuing serious mediums.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *