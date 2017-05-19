Norway Paper Østlands-Posten Holds Open Meetings in its Newsroom to Create a New Scene For Public Debate

Like & Share E&P:

Østlands-Posten, a daily local newspaper serving the town of Larvik in Norway, has been inviting people to its newsroom to discuss subjects currently affecting the community and how the town could be improved.

Two meetings have been held so far, with one more planned before the beginning of the summer, and the project has been successful enough to prompt the organisers to plan to do it all again in the autumn.