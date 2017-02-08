Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/not-a-schmooze-sell-pricey-publisher-subscriptions-require-a-special-sales-approach/

As it becomes harder for publishers to grow digital ad revenue, they’re looking for money from high-end subscriptions costing not a few hundred dollars a year, but $5,000 or more for specialized news and information. Publishers from stalwarts like The Wall Street Journal to digital natives Business Insider, The Information and upstart Axios are betting they can wring as much as $10,000 out of subscribers.