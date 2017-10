The Russian meddling in the 2016 election that caught up Facebook has now ensnared the world’s biggest ad business, Google. The ad giant is looking at several thousands of dollars that Russian agents spent on its search ads and display ads on other sites, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported.

