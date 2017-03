Like & Share E&P:

Short-form news video giant NowThis is getting into long-form programming, original shows and investigative journalism.

The company is embarking on an “aggressive hiring plan” to support the production of more original news reports and video series, according to Athan Stephanopoulos, president of NowThis.