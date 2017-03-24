News Newsletter News 

NowThis Wants to Make Social Reporting Core to its Original Content Ambitions

Ricardo Bilton | Nieman LabMarch 24, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/nowthis-wants-to-make-social-reporting-core-to-its-original-content-ambitions/
Twitter
LinkedIn

If you’re looking for someone to thank — or blame — for those text-over-video news clips that have taken over your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter feeds, look no further than NowThis. The company was a pioneer of the format and an early practitioner of the strategy of creating content solely for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. It’s a formula that’s inspired no shortage of copycats over the past few years.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *