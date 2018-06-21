NPPA Calls for Photojournalists’ Access to Detention Facilities
The National Press Photographers Association calls on all politicians who visit migrant child detention facilities to insist on being accompanied by visual journalists and to insist that Immigration and Customs Enforcement permits unfettered access to those facilities for all journalists.
We also call on news media organizations to decline to publish handout photographs from the government or others when full and meaningful visual access is denied.
