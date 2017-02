Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/nprs-david-folkenflik-on-the-state-of-american-journalism-under-president-trump/

Apologies to Dickens, but this really might be the best and the worst of times for American journalism.

As near-daily attacks on the press are launched from President Trump’s Twitter account and trust in the media sinks to record lows, readers are subscribing to national newspapers in droves and newsrooms across America are infused with a renewed sense of mission.