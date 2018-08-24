News Newsletter News 

NSA Leaker Reality Winner Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Prison

Dakin Andone and Sal Sendik | CNNAugust 24, 2018

A former government contractor accused of leaking confidential information to the media has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Reality Winner, 26, was accused of taking a report about a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack from the NSA facility where she worked and sending it to an online news outlet.
  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    August 24, 2018 at 10:15 am
    Reality Winner should have received the maximum sentence. Every person with a security clearance who works with classified information knows exactly what the rules are. Traitors are traitors and convicted traitors should receive the maximum punishment.

