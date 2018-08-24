NSA Leaker Reality Winner Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Prison
A former government contractor accused of leaking confidential information to the media has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Reality Winner, 26, was accused of taking a report about a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack from the NSA facility where she worked and sending it to an online news outlet.
One thought on “NSA Leaker Reality Winner Sentenced to More Than 5 Years in Prison”
Reality Winner should have received the maximum sentence. Every person with a security clearance who works with classified information knows exactly what the rules are. Traitors are traitors and convicted traitors should receive the maximum punishment.