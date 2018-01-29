NY Daily News Managing Editor Suspended Following Reports On Harassment
New York Daily News Managing Editor Rob Moore was suspended Friday amid a sexual harassment investigation and reports that he punished employees who complained about him to the newspaper’s human relations department.
Sources in the newsroom confirmed Moore’s suspension, which followed a HuffPost report that detailed his aggressive and inappropriate management tactics, corroborated by more than 20 current and former staffers.
