NY Daily News Managing Editor Suspended Following Reports On Harassment

Andy Campbell and Maxwell Strachan | Huffington PostJanuary 29, 2018

New York Daily News Managing Editor Rob Moore was suspended Friday amid a sexual harassment investigation and reports that he punished employees who complained about him to the newspaper’s human relations department.

Sources in the newsroom confirmed Moore’s suspension, which followed a HuffPost report that detailed his aggressive and inappropriate management tactics, corroborated by more than 20 current and former staffers.

