News Newsletter News 

NYT, WSJ Editorial Boards Blast Trump’s Immigration Order

Louis Nelson | Politico January 30, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/nyt-wsj-editorial-boards-blast-trumps-immigration-order/
Twitter
LinkedIn

The immigration and refugee ban instituted via an executive order from President Donald Trump late last week is “bigoted, cowardly” and “self-defeating,” The New York Times wrote in a scathing editorial published over the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal, whose editorial board writes typically from the opposite end of the editorial spectrum, wrote over the weekend that the Trump administration’s move “blunderbuss and broad,” adding that the policy was “poorly explained and prepared for.”

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *