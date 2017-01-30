NYT, WSJ Editorial Boards Blast Trump’s Immigration Order

Like & Share E&P:

The immigration and refugee ban instituted via an executive order from President Donald Trump late last week is “bigoted, cowardly” and “self-defeating,” The New York Times wrote in a scathing editorial published over the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal, whose editorial board writes typically from the opposite end of the editorial spectrum, wrote over the weekend that the Trump administration’s move “blunderbuss and broad,” adding that the policy was “poorly explained and prepared for.”