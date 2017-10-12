NYT’s Golden: ‘Everything We Do in One Way or Another is to Increase Engagement’

“We are in this for the long term … Our horizon is the next 100 years,” said Michael Golden of The New York Times, during the Opening Session of IFRA Publishing Expo and DCX on Tuesday in Berlin.

“The New York Times has been under the control and the active senior management of the Ochs-Sulzberger family for 120 years,” he said. “Obviously, we manage the business on an annual basis, but we believe we will be one of the most successful digital businesses.”