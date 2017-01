Like & Share E&P:

President Barack Obama frequently used his trips abroad to highlight the importance of a free press, making leaders from more repressive regimes — from China and Ethiopia to Cuba and Vietnam — stand at his side and answer questions from the media.

On Wednesday afternoon, Obama will direct this message at someone far closer to home: Donald Trump.