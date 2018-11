The GateHouse chain celebrated several markers today in its strategy of buying up small and mid-size market papers:

It now owns 145 dailies, more than 10 percent of the total, estimated at 1,350 to 1,400. (Because many of the markets are very small, that amounts to less than 10 percent of total U.S. newspaper circulation).

It has now spent more than $1 billion over five years on acquisitions.