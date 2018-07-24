News 

On WhatsApp, Fake News is Fast—and Can Be Fatal

Elizabeth Dwoskin and Annie Gowen | Washington PostJuly 24, 2018

Americans associate misinformation with Facebook and the ways it shaped debate around the 2016 presidential election. But in other countries, falsities are just as likely to spread on private messaging services — sometimes with deadly consequences.

At least two dozen people have been killed in mob lynchings in India since the start of the year, their deaths fueled by rumors that spread on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service.

