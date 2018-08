Before platforms, portals such as AOL, MSN and Yahoo played a significant role in the growth of early digital video. In addition to producing a ton of programming of their own, portals were significant distributors of publishers’ content, often through syndication deals where the portal would distribute a publisher’s videos across its massive audience base with both companies sharing in the ad revenue.

