One LA Weekly Owner Sues the Rest, Alleging They’ve Pillaged the Company

Lauren Raab | Los Angeles TimesAugust 27, 2018

Nine months after a mysterious new company bought LA Weekly, one of the company’s owners is suing the rest, alleging they have mismanaged the alternative weekly, pillaged it for their own gain and improperly kicked him out of the management team.

In addition to damages and other compensation, David Welch is seeking to dissolve the company, which could leave LA Weekly searching for another new owner.

