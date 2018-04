Four not-so-simple words –“deemed to have received”–might determine the future of defamation suits against journalists in the United States. On April 9, journalist (and former Gawker freelancer) Ryan Goldberg appeared at a one-day bench trial at the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York while lawyers tossed around the phrase until it lost all meaning.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/one-legal-case-could-open-a-can-of-worms-for-defamation-suits-against-writers/