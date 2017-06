Like & Share E&P:

A month ago today, Javier Valdez Cárdenas, a prominent Mexican journalist known for his work on drug trafficking and organized crime in Mexico, was shot to death in broad daylight in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Cárdenas’ murder, the sixth one of a Mexican journalist this year, was yet another reminder of the dangers facing reporters who cover the country’s drug trade.