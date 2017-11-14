One Year In: What The New York Times Learned from Its 360-Degree Video Project, The Daily 360
Every day for the past year, The New York Times has published a 360-degree video.
The installments for the Samsung-sponsored project, called The Daily 360, were shot across 57 countries, with the help of over 200 different Times journalists. The videos gathered 94 million views on Facebook, and 2 million views on YouTube; the company declined to share view counts for its owned and operated properties.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: