One Year In: What The New York Times Learned from Its 360-Degree Video Project, The Daily 360

Max Willens | Digiday November 14, 2017

Every day for the past year, The New York Times has published a 360-degree video.

The installments for the Samsung-sponsored project, called The Daily 360, were shot across 57 countries, with the help of over 200 different Times journalists. The videos gathered 94 million views on Facebook, and 2 million views on YouTube; the company declined to share view counts for its owned and operated properties.

