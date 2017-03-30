Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/one-year-since-launch-the-refugee-journalism-project-is-hoping-to-expand-across-the-uk/

Since launching in March 2016, the Refugee Journalism Project has trained 35 refugees with different backgrounds and levels of reporting experience, to help them get a foot in the door of the UK media industry.

Through the London-based project, which is an initiative of the Migrants Resource Centre and the London College of Communication, some of the participants have been able to secure internships, regular freelance work and full-time jobs as researchers and reporters, after being mentored by journalists from UK news organisations.