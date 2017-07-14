News Newsletter News 

Online Publishers Try Reducing Ads to Boost Revenue

Jack Marshall | Wall Street JournalJuly 14, 2017
For online publishers, more advertising typically means more revenue. It’s why websites are often crammed full of flashing banners, auto-playing videos, content-blocking overlays and widgets recommending sponsored story links.

One thought on “Online Publishers Try Reducing Ads to Boost Revenue

  • Ron McComb
    July 14, 2017 at 9:14 am
    I have trained my eye not to be distracted by ads on my screen. I take mental notes of particularly annoying or agressive ads and will avoid buying their products. Unfortunately, there are millions of people who have no discernment and will waste their precious moments on Earth actually looking at adds. What does this say about those who will waste their time writing ads?

Comments:

