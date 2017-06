Like & Share E&P:

One of the things I was most proud to announce at the Collaborative Journalism Summit in early May was the launch of a fund to support collaborative reporting projects. We announced the launch of that funding with an open call for projects — we planned to award three grants of $7,000 each — thanks to support from the Rita Allen Foundation.