Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/open-letter-to-facebook-from-a-data-journalist/

Today, you put out an open call for suggestions on the “hard questions” that have arisen on and around Facebook. You cited a long list of issues, some disturbing that you want help with, including people’s digital legacies, the role of social media in democracy, online safety for younger users, and containing terrorist propaganda online.