Open Markets Institute Raises Questions About the Media’s Relationship with the Duopoly

Jennifer Peters | News Media AllianceJune 18, 2018

Last week, the Open Markets Institute, a Washington, D.C. based think tank, hosted a discussion on the fate of journalism in the age of the duopoly titled, “Breaking the News: Free Speech & Democracy in the Age of Platform Monopoly.”

The conversation between government anti-trust officials, journalists, publishers, lawyers and subject-matter experts focused on the ongoing battle between publishers and platforms, and how the platforms have the power to both help and harm publishers.

