Saul Hubbard was an intern at the Register-Guard in Eugene, Ore., when the paper tapped him to cover the state capitol and sent him to Salem in 2011. He felt intimidated by The Oregonian’s veteran capitol reporters, and recalls a look of surprise on Oregonian reporter Michelle Cole’s face when he told her covering the capitol was his first real journalism job.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/oregons-dwindling-statehouse-reporters-are-treading-water/