Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/ownlocal-acquires-print2web/

Y-Combinator backed OwnLocal has acquired Print2Web, a digital service provider for the newspaper industry. The acquisition fits into OwnLocal’s strategy to make localized digital marketing accessible to all businesses through traditional media outlets, such as newspapers.

OwnLocal uses technology to automatically turn traditional print, audio, and video advertisements into online marketing campaigns. Their ad platform creates predictable new revenue streams for their media partners and provides digital marketing solutions for local business advertisers. OwnLocal works with more than 3,000 newspapers globally—such as Gannett, tronc, and GateHouse Media publications—and powers digital campaigns for more than 100,000 local businesses every month.

Print2Web was founded in 2001 and was one of the first companies to digitize print advertisements for newspapers. They work with more than 450 newspapers and service tens of thousands of local businesses.

Al Corey, founder and President of Print2Web, said, “We look forward to leveraging OwnLocal’s global network and vast resources to help more local media organizations empower businesses in their communities. We know our customers will be well taken care of by OwnLocal.” Corey, a 30-year veteran of the newspaper industry, is taking this opportunity to retire.

The acquisition of Print2Web will allow OwnLocal to expand their partner network and augment the suite of automated digital services they provide to their media partners.

“Newspapers have a difficult time offering effective and affordable digital solutions to their advertisers. With OwnLocal, they can automatically provide digital marketing to their SMBs at a fraction of the cost they could find anywhere else,” said Lloyd Armbrust, founder and CEO of OwnLocal. “Print2Web’s long-standing relationships and deep industry knowledge will allow us to deliver our solutions at an accelerated rate. We’re excited to combine our core strengths to better serve the local media market.”

OwnLocal plans to integrate Print2Web’s 30 remote employees into their own team. This is OwnLocal’s fourth acquisition in three years.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.