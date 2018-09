After 120 years of family ownership, Paddock Publications is changing hands. The descendants of patriarch and founder Hosea C. Paddock are in the process of selling their interest in the parent company of the Daily Herald, which is expected to convert to full employee ownership before the end of the year.

