Pampa News Finds Results with Accelero CTP

After struggling for years with the pedestrian performance and high cost of maintaining their two ink-jet CTPs, the Pampa (Texas) News recently replaced both of them with an Accelero News thermal CTP, running “develop-on-press” plates.

As a result, the impact on the newspaper’s production department has been significant. Reproduction quality has improved, but the benefits gained from the Accelero’s reliability and productivity mean that one machine can out-perform the two it replaced, compressing the time needed to output the day’s plates and reducing the number of staff in the department by one.

Pampa News publisher ReDonn Woods said, “The Accelero has made our production department much more efficient and given us confidence that we can rely on it to perform every day.”

The Accelero News installed at Pampa has 32 laser channels and images approximately 30 plates an hour at 1200 dpi.

The Pampa News is a part of Gray County Newspapers L.L.C. and is published as a broadsheet, serving Pampa, Texas and the surrounding community. It publishes five days a week, with a Spanish language edition on Fridays; the company also prints four other titles on a contract basis.