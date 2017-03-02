PBS Newshour And The Washington Press Club Foundation Create Journalism Fellowship In Honor Of Gwen Ifill

Like & Share E&P:

The PBS NewsHour and the Washington Press Club Foundation today announce the creation of The Gwen Ifill/PBS NewsHour Journalism Fellowship. The 10-week PBS NewsHour summer fellowship was created in honor of award-winning anchor, reporter, and author Gwen Ifill, the former PBS NewsHour co-anchor and managing editor and Washington Week moderator and managing editor, who died in November 2016 after complications from endometrial cancer.