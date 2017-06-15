PCF Enters Into Dart License Agreement with Global Ad Distribution

Like & Share E&P:

Publisher’s Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has entered into a multi-year license agreement to provide Global Ad Distribution, the TMC delivery experts, use of Dart, its enterprise-wide, fully integrated delivery and distribution fulfillment software platform.

Global’s president and CEO, Kennedy Higdon said, “For years, Global has had to rely on multiple vendors and platforms to manage GPS tracking, carrier and route management, route optimization, and address databases. Dart offers a one-stop platform for all of these functions and we are very excited to partner with PCF to add this firepower to our portfolio of industry-leading delivery services.”

Global Ad Distribution is a national leader in alternate delivery solutions for advertisers and publishers, known for providing clients with the most innovative technology and processes available. “Global’s AAM-certified database, processes and high industry standards require a very robust solution and we are delighted they have chosen Dart to meet their needs,” said Kevin Daly, PCF’s chief operating officer. “At an enterprise level, Dart offers many features and functions that make it easy to manage, optimize and verify delivery securely and reliably. Now, working with the alternate delivery and TMC experts at Global, Dart and its delivery tracking and verification capabilities will only grow that much stronger.”