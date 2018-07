While television remains the most common place for Americans to get their news, with local TV outpacing cable and network TV, local TV news saw its audience decline across most time slots studied this past year. Financially, local TV companies generated less revenue in 2017 than in 2016, though this is consistent with a cyclical pattern in which revenue rises in election years and falls in non-election years.

