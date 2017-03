Like & Share E&P:

Journalists and other union members at the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com have decisively rejected a contract offer that would have provided solid, same-cost health insurance but eliminate seniority protections in the event of a layoff.

The vote on the three-year deal was 186-79, guild officials said Wednesday night.