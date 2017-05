Like & Share E&P:

In January 2016, H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest created the nonprofit that now owns the Philadelphia newspapers, funding it with a $20 million donation. Since then, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, as it is now known, has raised an additional $26.5 million from an array of foundations and individuals, based both nationally and in Philadelphia, the Institute announced on Wednesday.