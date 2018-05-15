Philly’s Digital First Papers Face Harsh Cuts, Potential ‘Lights-Out Scenario’

For more than a year, rain poured through a ghastly hole in the Pottstown Mercury’s roof, staining walls and damaging desks on the third floor. It smelled. Mercury employees fled to the lower floors.

Then one night in late April, sports editor Austin Hertzog at the Digital First Media-owned Mercury whiffed the pungent mildew odor invading the second-floor newsroom. He wheeled around and walked out.