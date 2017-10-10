Pierre Omidyar: 6 Ways Social Media Has Become a Direct Threat to Democracy

While it’s hard to believe that helping strangers connect through the Internet was ever a radical idea, when I started eBay 22 years ago, it felt more like a social experiment than a business endeavor. And in many ways, it was.

Back then, online commerce was a new and wild frontier. I believed in our mission to empower people to conduct private trade on the Internet, but there were unforeseeable challenges lurking deep in those uncharted waters.