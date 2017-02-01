Pinterest Rolls Out Search Ads

Like & Share E&P:

Pinterest is making a big push into a market that has proven enormously successful for Google: search advertising.

The company has been testing search ads for a few months with a handful of partners. Now Pinterest says it plans to open up this new product to a wider swath of marketers.

Pinterest reaches 150 million unique monthly users, with more than half of those users falling outside the U.S. A big reason people visit the site is to search for products or ideas, everything from big life moments to what they might cook for dinner that night, explained Jon Kaplan, Pinterest’s global head of partnerships.