Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested in Southern Florida

William K. Rashbaum, Alan Feuer and Adam Goldman | New York TimesOctober 26, 2018

Federal authorities made an arrest on Friday in connection with the nationwide bombing campaign against outspoken critics of President Trump, a significant breakthrough in a case that has gripped the country in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla. The official said Mr. Sayoc had a criminal history and ties to the New York area.

