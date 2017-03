Like & Share E&P:

Less than two years after the launch of its news curation platform, German start-up Piqd is expanding its presence with an international, English-language edition.

Piqd has a website and a newsletter that recommends “outstanding pieces of journalism in an accessible way” to readers, curated by journalists, academics and professionals in a number of fields.