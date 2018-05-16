News Newsletter News 

Pittsburgh City Paper Fires Editor After Disagreement on Coverage of State Legislator

Rich Lord | Pittsburgh Post-GazetteMay 16, 2018

The Pittsburgh City Paper, which has been among the region’s most unabashedly liberal publications, fired its editor Tuesday, in what the ousted journalist said was an apparent reaction to his coverage of conservative state lawmaker Daryl Metcalfe.

Charlie Deitch, who was with the alternative newsweekly since 2005 and led its editorial side since 2014, said that upon entry to the paper’s Downtown office he “was told that I had to go.”

 

