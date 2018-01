Two major Pittsburgh foundations and 28 former employees of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette condemned an editorial on racism and President Donald Trump that the newspaper’s owner decided must run in the paper, and which happened to appear on Martin Luther King Day.

