In response to an outpouring of criticism over the firing of longtime Post-Gazette editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers, the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh and the PG’s newsroom managers purchased advertising space in Tuesday’s print editions to emphasize that the newsroom operations are separate from the editorial pages and to promote the paper’s journalistic mission.

